China's cyber regulator sends team to social media firm Douban

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-03-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 12:45 IST
Cyberspace Administration of China Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • China

China's cyberspace regulator has sent a team to the offices of social media company Douban to make changes after it found "serious network chaos" on the company's platform, the regulator said on Tuesday.

The comment came in a brief statement on the official WeChat acocunt of the Cyberspace Administration of China.

