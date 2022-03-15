Left Menu

India's data usage amongst highest in the world: Nokia report

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:31 IST
India's data usage amongst highest in the world: Nokia report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 53% over the last five years, India's data usage was amongst the highest in the world, says Nokia's annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report 2022.

According to the 9th edition of the MBiT Index, the data traffic increased by 31% in 2021, with 4G networks carrying almost all mobile broadband traffic. Last year, more than 40 million subscribers were added or upgraded to 4G services and the average mobile data consumption touched 17GB per user per month.

"4G has played a crucial role in developing India's mobile broadband ecosystem. Now, the upcoming 5G spectrum auction and the commercial launch of services later this year will help India bridge the digital divide and enable service providers to provide new and exciting use cases like Industry 4.0 and smart cities to fuel the digital economy," said Sanjay Malik, SVP & Head of India Market, at Nokia.

Key highlights of the report include:

  • India recorded the highest-ever shipment of more than 160 million smartphones, including 30 million 5G devices in 2021, with active 4G capable devices crossing 80% and the number of active 5G capable devices, crossing 10 million.
  • User adoption will increase to ~60-75% of the smartphone user base by the calendar year 2025.
  • 5G services revenue is likely to grow at a CAGR of 164% in five years. It is expected to contribute up to 1% of global GDP or $1.3 trillion in revenue by 2030, driven by innovative use cases in several sectors, including healthcare, utilities, next-generation media applications, manufacturing and smart cities.
  • The short form video segment can account for 20% of India's digital ad market, estimated to reach $25-35 billion by the end of 2030.
  • Indian Gen Z spends an average of 8 hours per day online
  • Key 5G use cases in India will be in the domains of innovation, digitization and innovation India's forecasted mobile broadband penetration is ~80%, with average usage of 40GB.

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022