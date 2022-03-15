India's data usage amongst highest in the world: Nokia report

With the Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 53% over the last five years, India's data usage was amongst the highest in the world, says Nokia's annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report 2022.

According to the 9th edition of the MBiT Index, the data traffic increased by 31% in 2021, with 4G networks carrying almost all mobile broadband traffic. Last year, more than 40 million subscribers were added or upgraded to 4G services and the average mobile data consumption touched 17GB per user per month.

"4G has played a crucial role in developing India's mobile broadband ecosystem. Now, the upcoming 5G spectrum auction and the commercial launch of services later this year will help India bridge the digital divide and enable service providers to provide new and exciting use cases like Industry 4.0 and smart cities to fuel the digital economy," said Sanjay Malik, SVP & Head of India Market, at Nokia.

Key highlights of the report include: