India's data usage amongst highest in the world: Nokia report
- Country:
- India
With the Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 53% over the last five years, India's data usage was amongst the highest in the world, says Nokia's annual Mobile Broadband Index (MBiT) report 2022.
According to the 9th edition of the MBiT Index, the data traffic increased by 31% in 2021, with 4G networks carrying almost all mobile broadband traffic. Last year, more than 40 million subscribers were added or upgraded to 4G services and the average mobile data consumption touched 17GB per user per month.
"4G has played a crucial role in developing India's mobile broadband ecosystem. Now, the upcoming 5G spectrum auction and the commercial launch of services later this year will help India bridge the digital divide and enable service providers to provide new and exciting use cases like Industry 4.0 and smart cities to fuel the digital economy," said Sanjay Malik, SVP & Head of India Market, at Nokia.
Key highlights of the report include:
- India recorded the highest-ever shipment of more than 160 million smartphones, including 30 million 5G devices in 2021, with active 4G capable devices crossing 80% and the number of active 5G capable devices, crossing 10 million.
- User adoption will increase to ~60-75% of the smartphone user base by the calendar year 2025.
- 5G services revenue is likely to grow at a CAGR of 164% in five years. It is expected to contribute up to 1% of global GDP or $1.3 trillion in revenue by 2030, driven by innovative use cases in several sectors, including healthcare, utilities, next-generation media applications, manufacturing and smart cities.
- The short form video segment can account for 20% of India's digital ad market, estimated to reach $25-35 billion by the end of 2030.
- Indian Gen Z spends an average of 8 hours per day online
- Key 5G use cases in India will be in the domains of innovation, digitization and innovation India's forecasted mobile broadband penetration is ~80%, with average usage of 40GB.