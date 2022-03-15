Elevating the shopping experience with fast home delivery, Fairshop opens in Pitampura

New Delhi, March 15: Fairshop opened its third of many forthcoming outlets in Lok Vihar, Pitampura on March 14, 2022, altering the grocery shopping experience for Delhiites. The launch saw a whopping 1500+ footfall on the very first day. Fairshop was a huge hit when it first opened in Delhi's Kailash Colony and then, in Paschim Vihar. Fairshop's greatest distinguishing feature, which has made it an instant hit, is its 24-hour access to the entire store. With its walk-in or home delivery option, everything from imported products to dairy and organics is available anytime, anywhere. The Fairshop store in Pitampura is a state of Art store, with more than 10,000 things to pick from at extremely low prices. With genuine products at reasonable prices, The Fairshop offers the best Live kitchen in the neighborhood. Customers in Pitampura can now look forward to a stress-free shopping experience filled with high-quality goods and an exclusive 100% organic area. The fast home delivery offered makes the entire shopping experience as easy as cake. The managing director of the Fairshop chain, Aarush Aggarwal, has a desire to entirely democratize the country's grocery shopping experience. Aggarwal has a good awareness of market demands and the shifting dynamics of Indian buying trends, having earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Politics from the prestigious University of Bath in the United Kingdom. “Delhi is propelled forward by a young, energetic populace. The city never sleeps, so it's only right that they have access to shopping 24 hours a day, seven days a week,'' said Aggarwal at the launch. Delhi, which is peppered with many educational institutes and businesses, has a large population of students and working professionals who do not have a set daily schedule. Aggarwal chose to open Fairshop, a 24-hour grocery shop, with the goal of giving Delhiites greater flexibility and convenience while also providing them with an international market experience. With faster checkouts and extremely affordable deals, Fairshop is the savior for all the busy bees dotting the lanes of Delhi. ''With our impeccable shopping experience, whether in-store or by fast delivery, we are happy to extend the convenience of 24/7 accessibility to all supermarket consumers.'' Aggarwal reiterated his point.

Fairshop will soon offer an eCommerce application that will allow you to shop for products around the clock, seven days a week. The Fairshop network, which has three fully operating outlets in Delhi, plans to open 60 more in Delhi/NCR in the following year.

