For the First Time In India, Own your Managed Vineyard in Bengaluru. Agrocorp makes it a “Reality” in collaboration with Grover Zampa

Bengaluru 15th March : Owning a vineyard is a luxury many don’t get to enjoy. Until now. For the first time in India, it is now possible to own a managed vineyard.

This innovative land investment opportunity is being developed and maintained by Bengaluru based futuristic real estate company Agrocorp Landbase Private Limited, in collaboration with the Grover Zampa Vineyards Limited, India’s leading producer of premium wines. This one of its kind collaboration between Agrocorp Landbase Private Limited and Grover Zampa Vineyards Limited is called ‘The Vineyard’ and is aimed to be completed by March 2023. The strategically planned project location would excite anyone who has got a keen eye for land investments in and around Bengaluru, both from the perspective of upcoming developments and accessibility from the heart of the city. Located on NH 648 (Satellite Town Ring Road Corridor), it's one of the most potential investment zones around Bengaluru. The project is located only 45 minutes of scenic drive away from Hebbal in a high potential growth zone. Developed with strict legal due diligence, ​​the project is located only 10 minutes from the Doddaballapur Cross on the Dobbaspet road, connecting Devanahalli to Dobbaspet, and surrounded by major development activities. The Vineyard shares proximity with important landmarks such as the upcoming Bren Sports City, Manipal Hospital, D-Mart, Doddaballapur Town and many more. This farmland is spread vastly across 22 acres and is available in land capsules of 0.25 acres and 0.50 acres. The founders of Agrocorp, Ayan Nagpal & Arush Nagpal quoted, ''Themed urban development in India will be a new sunrise sector in the real estate industry of India and Agrocorp’s vision is to take it forward with this maiden project.'' They further state that vineyard growing and management is an art and a highly technical job. With an exclusive collaboration with Grover's, we bring on board 30+ years of vineyard development and management experience that a managed vineyard such as this one needs. ​​Agrocorp's mission is to make land investment for young India an exciting and easy experience. To make it an attractive addition to anyone’s portfolio, our team is continuously working on value addition concepts and partnerships with the market leaders to create premium experiences for our community of urban hobby farmers. There’s nothing better than investing in the most time tested asset class, in an investment zone with great potential, with a pocket-friendly investment size, in a secure and organised manner, clubbed with value additions that offers a premium experience for your family as your investment grows. Excited about this innovative project, Mr. Ravi Vishwanathan, Chairman, Grover Zampa Vineyards says, “To give life to this unique concept of creating a luxury vineyard farm community, we wanted to partner with an organization that had hands-on experience in Bengaluru's premium farmland market. This could be the first of many such vineyard communities where the farm owners can have a firsthand experience of growing the grapes that go into making award-winning wines. This is a win-win situation for everyone. While the wine enthusiasts and investors get a piece of the vineyard along with a farm, our winery benefits from getting the finest quality grapes from these communities.” Agrocorp Landbase (P) Limited is a real-estate organisation headquartered in Bengaluru: The IT Capital of India and its priority is to drive change and leave a mark in the land investment and premium second homes sector. With a management of experienced and dedicated individuals, Agrocorp was established in 2012 to simplify and organize the concept of land investment. The company has already developed and manages more than 300 Acres of farms for the satisfaction of over 600 happy families around Bengaluru. PWR PWR

