Left Menu

EU antitrust regulators raid auto companies, associations in several EU countries

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several companies and associations in the automotive industry in several EU countries, saying that they may have breached the bloc's cartel rules. The European Commission said it also sent out requests for information to the companies. Companies found breaching EU cartel rules face fines up to 10% of their global turnover.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:35 IST
EU antitrust regulators raid auto companies, associations in several EU countries
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several companies and associations in the automotive industry in several EU countries, saying that they may have breached the bloc's cartel rules. The European Commission said it also sent out requests for information to the companies. It did not provide any names.

"The inspections and requests for information concern possible collusion in relation to the collection, treatment and recovery of end-of-life cars and vans which are considered waste," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement. Companies found breaching EU cartel rules face fines up to 10% of their global turnover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022