EU antitrust regulators raid auto companies, associations in several EU countries

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several companies and associations in the automotive industry in several EU countries, saying that they may have breached the bloc's cartel rules. The European Commission said it also sent out requests for information to the companies. It did not provide any names.

"The inspections and requests for information concern possible collusion in relation to the collection, treatment and recovery of end-of-life cars and vans which are considered waste," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement. Companies found breaching EU cartel rules face fines up to 10% of their global turnover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)