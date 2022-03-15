Left Menu

U.S. helping Ukraine develop biological, nuclear arms, says Russia's Security Council secretary

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 18:46 IST
U.S. advisors in Ukraine are helping Kiev develop biological and nuclear weapons, potentially raising the risk of nuclear war, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, was quoted by Ria Novosti as saying on Tuesday.

A large number of foreign consultants and advisors, based in Ukraine, represent a new threat to Russia's security, Patrushev said, without providing evidence to back up his comment.

The United States on March 9 denied Russian accusations that Washington was operating biowarfare labs in Ukraine, calling the claims "laughable" and suggesting Moscow may be laying the groundwork to use a chemical or biological weapon. (Editing by Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

