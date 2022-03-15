NATO concerned Moscow could stage "false flag" operation in Ukraine -Stoltenberg
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-03-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 19:49 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO is concerned Russia might use chemical weapons in a "false flag" attack as part of its invasion of Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"We are concerned Moscow could stage a false flag operation in Ukraine, possibly with chemical weapons," Stoltenberg told a press conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Stoltenberg
- NATO
- Russia
- Moscow
- Ukraine
- Jens Stoltenberg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
ANALYSIS-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative
Exxon faces new pressure over dealings with Russia's Rosneft
FOREX-Rouble set to dive, euro slides after West steps up Russia sanctions