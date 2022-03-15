Soccer-CAS upholds UEFA ban on Russian teams
Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 20:55 IST
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld UEFA's ban on Russian teams taking part in its competitions, it said on Tuesday.
The ruling only applies to UEFA competitions, with Russia still looking to overturn a FIFA ban that would allow them to take part in World Cup qualifying playoff matches scheduled for the end of this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
