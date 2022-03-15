Left Menu

Soccer-CAS upholds UEFA ban on Russian teams

Updated: 15-03-2022 20:57 IST
Soccer-CAS upholds UEFA ban on Russian teams
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld UEFA's ban on Russian teams taking part in its competitions, it said on Tuesday.

The ruling only applies to UEFA competitions, with Russia still looking to overturn a FIFA ban that would allow them to take part in World Cup qualifying playoff matches scheduled for the end of this month.

