Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.588 to Insiders

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Build 22000.588 (KB5011563) to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. This build includes notification improvements and a long list of fixes.

With this update, Windows 11 can display up to three high priority toast notifications simultaneously and one normal priority notification. This feature is for apps that send notifications for calls, reminders, or alarms using Windows notifications in the OS.

Below are the fixes included with Windows 11 Build 22000.588 (via):