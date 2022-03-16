Rummy Passion's 'Passion Se Khel' Campaign Witnesses a Star-studded Participation

PANCHKULA, India, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rummy Passion, India's fastest growing online rummy destination, has launched a new digital campaign with 9 stellar Bollywood names. Popular faces like Vivek Oberoi and Chitrangda Singh can be seen enjoying a game of rummy as part of the 'Passion Se Khel' campaign.

Prominent actresses like Nikki Tamboli, Pranitha Subhash and upcoming stars like Sakshi Malik showcase their skills as part of the campaign. Popular TV stars like Karishma Tanna, Jay Bhanushali, and Pearl V Puri also feature prominently in the campaign.

Vivek Oberoi, who has displayed powerful performances in movies like Omkara, can be seen enjoying rummy in between his shoot scenes in Rummy Passion's latest campaign. Salim Merchant, well-known for his melodious voice and amazing musical compositions, can also be seen enjoying Rummy Passion in between his compositions.

The campaign is live on Instagram handles of these celebrities and is expected to reach a huge chunk of people.

The past digital campaigns by Rummy Passion have witnessed massive participation and engagement among users. Talking about the success of the past campaigns, Amandeep Singh, Head of Digital Marketing at Passion Gaming, said, ''We are always looking at unique ways to reach out to our target audience. The celebrities chosen for the 'Passion Se Khel' campaign were carefully selected to represent the brand ethos, embodying the passion for performance and the pursuit of skill for achieving goals. Through this campaign, we expect to reach out to new players who share our passion for skill gaming.'' With a user base of over 5 Million players and different game variants, Rummy Passion ranks among the best online rummy platforms that offer a safe and secure gaming experience.

Online rummy is gauging more popularity with popular celebrities coming on board to emphasise the importance of skills in rummy.

March will be action-packed as Passion Gaming's Rummy Passion gets the ball rolling with star-studded tables.

About Rummy Passion Rummy Passion , owned and operated by Passion Gaming, ranks as one of India's best rummy apps. The online rummy platform can be accessed on Android and iOS devices, along with the Rummypassion.com web platform. Its internationally certified rummy product, with state of the art security features, has over 50 lakh players competing for real cash.

