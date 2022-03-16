Left Menu

Transparent Face-Mask CeeMee Now Available in India

Seamlessly unlocks iPhone face-ID High-tech high-quality build with the best available materials and technologies o N98 grade filter for safe and easy breathing.o A non-abrasive baby-soft liquid-silicon-rubber seal hugs the skin on the face to keep out contaminated air.o Glass-clear anti-fog coated shatter-proof polycarbonate face-visor remains magically clear when people breathe into it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 14:45 IST
Transparent Face-Mask CeeMee Now Available in India
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The nearly invisible CeeMee face-mask reveals the full face of the wearer, complete with smiles, lipstick, make up, teeth, stubbles and pimples. Face ID unlocks seamlessly and spectacles don’t fog. Lip reading behind the mask is now possible. A baby-soft liquid-silicon-rubber seal hugs the skin on the face to keep out contaminated air. N98.4 grade disposable filters below the chin allow safe breathing – these should be replaced after 50 hours of actual use. CeeMee is designed and made in India to exacting quality standards for worldwide sales. It is now listed on Amazon India for 2990/-.

Advantages of CeeMee • Transparent, almost invisible mask – reveals the full face behind the mask.

• Nothing is hidden anymore – expressions, smiles, lipstick, makeup, teeth, stubbles and pimples. Seamlessly unlocks iPhone face-ID • High-tech high-quality build with the best available materials and technologies: o N98+ grade filter for safe and easy breathing.

o A non-abrasive baby-soft liquid-silicon-rubber seal hugs the skin on the face to keep out contaminated air.

o Glass-clear anti-fog coated shatter-proof polycarbonate face-visor remains magically clear when people breathe into it. An anti-scratch coating makes it easy to clean daily.

o 6 replaceable filter cartridges included with the mask. More can be bought separately.

Anurag Gupta (entrepreneur) and Deepak Pathania (designer) stated, “2 years on, people globally are sick and tired of hiding their face behind surgical masks. Smiles have lost their meaning behind a mask, it is difficult to understand what is being spoken as lip-reading is not possible behind a mask, women have stopped wearing lipstick and make up, most people have reverted back to Pin Codes to unlock their iPhones as Face ID does not work with a mask. CeeMee is designed and made to address all of these, while actually making this mask safer and more comfortable to wear. It is certainly very expensive when compared to surgical masks, but not when you understand the amount of technology, industrial skills, and materials science that have gone into making this nearly invisible product. We intend to focus on selling CeeMee in Japan, South Korea and China, besides India.” For more information: Website - https://ceemee.in/ Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ceemee_mask/ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/ceemee_clearmask-106130295316110/ Twitter - https://twitter.com/ceemee_mask YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaR1VzYdc49sCoyIWV-n7qg To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: CeeMee Transparent Face Mask PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022