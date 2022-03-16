Left Menu

China tests rocket engine for future space lab launches

China has launched a high-thrust oxyhydrogen rocket engine in preparation for the upcoming launches of space station lab modules, its maker said on Wednesday. The engine that completed a 520-second test has been designed for the core stage of the Long March-5 carrier rocket series to be used to launch two lab modules of Chinas orbiting Tiangong space station this year, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:09 IST
China tests rocket engine for future space lab launches
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China has launched a high-thrust oxyhydrogen rocket engine in preparation for the upcoming launches of space station lab modules, its maker said on Wednesday. The engine that completed a 520-second test has been designed for the core stage of the Long March-5 carrier rocket series to be used to launch two lab modules of China's orbiting Tiangong space station this year, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The rocket engine developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation will undergo over 20 more experimental tasks to further test its performance, the company said. China plans to have six more missions, including the launch of the Wentian and Mengtian lab modules, two cargo spacecraft and two crewed spaceships in 2022 to complete the construction of the space station, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022