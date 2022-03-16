Left Menu

Russia tells U.S. Kyiv must not "stall" talks under "outside influence"

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:24 IST
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev urged the United States in a phone call with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to encourage Ukraine to pursue a diplomatic settlement in its conflict with Russia, the Council said in a statement.

Patrushev explained Russia's view that it was unacceptable to "stall the negotiation process undertaken by Kiev on instructions from outside", the Council said, according to the TASS news agency.

The call was instigated by Washington, and Patrushev supported an American request to maintain contact, it added. (Writing by Kevin Liffey;)

