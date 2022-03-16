Samsung might use harder "Super UTG" for Galaxy Z Fold4

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 can work with an S Pen, but the foldable display is just too fragile to use Samsung's regular stylus. It needs to use one with a retractable tip instead. According to GSM Arena, Samsung is working on a more durable solution. The Galaxy Z Fold4 will use a new, harder type of Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG). The company is allegedly considering marketing this as "Super UTG".

The latest rumours claim that the Z Fold4 will have a built-in S Pen, similar to the new Galaxy S22 Ultra. This, combined with the more resilient display, can make the S Pen a headlining feature on the new foldable flagship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)