U.S. Senate panel to vote Wednesday on advancing Fed nominees

Updated: 16-03-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:26 IST
The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a meeting Wednesday to vote on advancing four nominees for the Federal Reserve, including the renomination of Chairman Jerome Powell, according to the committee's website.

The panel will meet at an unspecified time to also vote on whether to advance the nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard to become the central bank's vice chair, and the nomination of Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to join the board as governors.

