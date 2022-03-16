Left Menu

Leonardo trainer jet crashes in northern Italy, one pilot dies

A trainer jet manufactured by Leonardo crashed near the town of Como in northern Italy on Wednesday and one of the two pilots has died, the defence group said. The cause of the accident is under investigation, the state-controlled group said in a statement, adding that emergency vehicles were operating in the area of the disaster and that the company had activated an internal investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:37 IST
The cause of the accident is under investigation, the state-controlled group said in a statement, adding that emergency vehicles were operating in the area of the disaster and that the company had activated an internal investigation. "Leonardo expresses its most heartfelt condolences," the group said, adding that it could provide further updates in the next few hours.

Shares in the group were down 2.7% at 1440 GMT, having dropped as much as 4.2% after Leonardo's announcement on the accident. The twin-engine jet, known as M-346, is made by the group's aircraft division.

