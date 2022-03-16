Left Menu

Citigroup to cover travel expenses for abortions as U.S. states curb access

Citigroup Inc has started covering travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted restrictions in Texas and other places, becoming the first major U.S. bank to make that commitment.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:06 IST
Citigroup Inc has started covering travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions because of newly enacted restrictions in Texas and other places, becoming the first major U.S. bank to make that commitment. The new policy is "in response to changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S.," the bank said late on Tuesday in a public filing ahead of its annual shareholders meeting in April.

The filing said the travel benefits are "to facilitate access to adequate resources" and did not specifically mention abortion. Citi will cover transportation and lodging for employees who need to leave states such as Texas for abortions, according to a person familiar with the matter. Citi has taken stances on controversial issues before, including in 2018 when it enacted restrictions on its clients who sell firearms following several U.S. mass shootings.

Several states with Republican-led legislatures are passing new abortion limits in anticipation that the U.S. Supreme Court will likely undercut constitutional abortion protections this year. In Texas, the public can sue anyone who helps women get abortions after six weeks. The number of abortions in Texas dropped by some 60% within the first month after the law took effect on Sept. 1, according to state health department data.

Idaho's senate has passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant. The new Citigroup policy was reported earlier by Bloomberg News.

The filing describes employee pay and benefits, as well as environmental, social and governance policies. While Citigroup does not have consumer bank branches in Texas, it has institutional businesses there and has long employed thousands of Texans in large offices handling data.

