FCC revokes U.S. authorization of Chinese telecom firm Pacific Networks

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 21:09 IST
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Wednesday voted to revoke the authorization for Chinese telecom Pacific Networks and its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet to provide U.S. telecommunications services.

The 4-0 vote to revoke the authority that had been granted in 2002 is the latest move by the American regulator to bar Chinese telecommunications carriers from the United States citing national security concerns. The FCC said Pacific Networks and ComNet are indirectly and ultimately owned and controlled by the Chinese government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

