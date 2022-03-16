Left Menu

Google Play Games beta rolled out to some Galaxy Books owners

American tech giant Google is launching the beta program for its Google Play Games to some Samsung Galaxy Book owners.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
American tech giant Google is launching the beta program for its Google Play Games to some Samsung Galaxy Book owners. As per GSM Arena, the company has rolled out invites to Samsung Galaxy Book owners in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

This comes after Google promised to deliver deeper integration of Android apps with Windows. A viral Twitter post obtained by GSM Arena shows the interface of Google Play Games on Windows along with some of the supported titles as not all games are supported at launch.

Google also revealed the minimum requirements for running those Android games. Windows 10, an SSD with at least 20GB of free space and one of the approved gaming GPUs on this list. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

