Motor racing-Google links up with McLaren F1 team in multi-year deal

No financial details were provided. The partnership is the latest to involve a major U.S. company and Formula One, with the sport growing in the Americas and a second U.S. race scheduled in Miami in May. There is also talk of a third to come in Las Vegas.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The McLaren Formula One team announced a multi-year partnership with Google on Wednesday ahead of the new season starting in Bahrain this weekend. No financial details were provided.

The partnership is the latest to involve a major U.S. company and Formula One, with the sport growing in the Americas and a second U.S. race scheduled in Miami in May. There is also talk of a third to come in Las Vegas. McLaren, who came fourth last year but finished one-two at Monza for their first race win since 2012, said Android and Chrome branding would be carried on their cars' engine and wheel covers.

It will also feature on the helmets and race suits of drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris. The deal with the tech giant also extends to the all-electric Extreme E off-road series that McLaren also compete in.

"By integrating platforms like Android and Chrome across our operations, our team will be better supported to focus on driving performance," said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

