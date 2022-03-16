Left Menu

Snapchat unveils special new Holi themed features

With the festival of Holi just around the corner, this year, Snapchat will be adding special Holi themed AR Lenses, Gulaal Bitmoji, curated Holi playlists, Holi themed content and more.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
With the festival of Holi just around the corner, this year, Snapchat will be adding special Holi themed AR Lenses, Gulaal Bitmoji, curated Holi playlists, Holi themed content and more. Users will be able to add specific location-based filters to photos (geofilters) from across 500 different locations and 32 different cities in India. Further, Holi stickers and Bitmojis will be added.

Snapchat has also introduced a fun 'Holi Beard' lens and a lens to wish Holi in different languages that users can engage with and celebrate. Beyond the Snapchat app, these Lenses will also be available on partner devices like Samsung Fun Mode and Google Camera Go. In a first-ever, Community Lenses are all set to be featured on Snapchat Maps in India. Snapchatters will be able to activate these Holi special Lenses created by the Snapchat Lens Network community members on Snap Maps directly.

For those who are looking for Holi specific entertainment options, festival-themed content will also be made available across Discover and Spotlight platforms. Speaking on these Holi special features, Durgesh Kaushik, Director of India and South Asia Market Development at Snapchat, said, "Snapchatters are constantly seeking unique and fun ways to celebrate occasions with their friends and family. Our AR tech capabilities have been our forte and we've successfully paired this with our localization efforts in India. It is no wonder then that last year, a huge number of Snapchatters were reached with our special Holi AR Lenses."

Additionally, special lenses have been introduced along with a dedicated Holi song for users to incorporate in their Spotlight videos. Users can also use the Holi AR Lenses on 'Snap Camera', the desktop application, to add a Holi twist to their virtual look. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

