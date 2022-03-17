China says to safeguard its firms' trade interests, rights if sanctions on Russia impact them
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:15 IST
China will take needed steps to safeguard the normal trade interests and legitimate rights of its companies if they were to be affected by the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.
China opposes any form of unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, Gao Feng, a spokesman at the Chinese ministry, said at a regular press conference.
