Left Menu

China says to safeguard its firms' trade interests, rights if sanctions on Russia impact them

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:15 IST
China says to safeguard its firms' trade interests, rights if sanctions on Russia impact them
Gao Feng Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China will take needed steps to safeguard the normal trade interests and legitimate rights of its companies if they were to be affected by the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China opposes any form of unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law, Gao Feng, a spokesman at the Chinese ministry, said at a regular press conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022