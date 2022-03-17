Left Menu

China says to protect rights of its telecoms firms after U.S. move

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-03-2022 13:22 IST
Gao Feng Image Credit: Flickr
  • China

China opposes a U.S. crackdown on its telecom companies, the commerce ministry said on Thursday after a U.S. regulator stripped Pacific Networks and its ComNet unit of authorization to provide U.S. telecoms services.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a news conference that China would take the measures necessary to safeguard the legitimate rights of its firms after the Federal Communications Commission voted on Wednesday to revoke the authorization.

