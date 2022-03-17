Left Menu

Ocado Retail's shoppers not trading down - chairman

"That is getting offset at the moment by a bit of euphoria that we're all allowed out and we can go to a restaurant." Steiner said a further factor in basket size was the addition of 108,000 new customers in the quarter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 14:47 IST
Ocado Retail's shoppers not trading down - chairman
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British online supermarket Ocado Retail is seeing "very little" trading down to lower-priced items by customers seeking to make savings as the cost of living increases, its boss said on Thursday. Chairman Tim Steiner told reporters a 15% year-on-year fall in Ocado's average basket size to 124 pounds ($163.5) in its latest quarter mainly reflected customers gradually returning to pre-COVID behavior.

"People are still working from home several days of the week, those that we're able to work from home, and we think that is a basket booster," he said. "That is getting offset at the moment by a bit of euphoria that we're all allowed out and we can go to a restaurant."

Steiner said a further factor in basket size was the addition of 108,000 new customers in the quarter. He said new customers for their first five to ten shops have smaller baskets than long-term customers. Whilst Ocado Retail did raise prices during its fiscal first quarter to Feb. 27 the increases were "at much lower numbers than I read about in the press," he added. ($1 = 0.7583 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022