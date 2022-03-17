BIS honour for city-based pump manufacturer

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has honored city-based EKKI Water Technology group's Deccan Pumps Private Limited for its 'dedication to quality and wonderful association with BIS for more than 25 years.' The group is the first company in India to obtain the ISI certification for open good submersibles in 1996.

''The group has evolved in 40 years from making pumps for Indian Agriculture to cutting edge water technologies. We have pioneered many firsts through our passion and innovation, transforming the industry and helping to make water accessible to society. Our pumps are designed to be efficient and intelligent and our products are designed to give more water with less energy usage,'' a company release said Thursday.

A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to the company, as part of the celebration of Iconic Week under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it said.

