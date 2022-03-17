Left Menu

BIS honour for city-based pump manufacturer

Our pumps are designed to be efficient and intelligent and our products are designed to give more water with less energy usage, a company release said Thursday.A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to the company, as part of celebration of Iconic Week under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahosav, it said.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:25 IST
BIS honour for city-based pump manufacturer
Bureau of Indian Standards Image Credit: Twitter(@IndianStandards)
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has honored city-based EKKI Water Technology group's Deccan Pumps Private Limited for its 'dedication to quality and wonderful association with BIS for more than 25 years.' The group is the first company in India to obtain the ISI certification for open good submersibles in 1996.

''The group has evolved in 40 years from making pumps for Indian Agriculture to cutting edge water technologies. We have pioneered many firsts through our passion and innovation, transforming the industry and helping to make water accessible to society. Our pumps are designed to be efficient and intelligent and our products are designed to give more water with less energy usage,'' a company release said Thursday.

A Certificate of Appreciation was presented to the company, as part of the celebration of Iconic Week under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022