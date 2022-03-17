Manipal Hospitals partners with ConnectedLife to use Fitbit wearable tech in patient care

Healthcare services provider Manipal Hospitals on Thursday said it has tied up with ConnectedLife, built with Google Cloud, to use Fitbit’s wearable technology for monitoring patients' progress.

The digital initiative aims to use wearable technology to stay connected with the patients post the surgeries like total knee replacement, angioplasty, cardiac bypass surgery, and other high-risk surgeries.

Through a virtual platform, the clinical teams at Manipal Hospitals will gain a holistic view of patients post their discharge, tailor their intervention precisely to the patients' needs, and monitor them in their journey towards a healthy post-surgery recovery.

The advanced digital solution can remotely capture heart rate, oxygen saturation level, and activity metrics (sleep quality, steps taken, and pain score) both pre and post-operatively.

“This is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter in the history of Manipal Hospitals and in the Indian healthcare ecosystem. Today, we have an excellent opportunity to develop a cohesive program for the continuity of care after hospitalisation.

''Through this partnership, we are expecting post-surgery care to become seamless as wearable technology will help us monitor certain critical parameters of patients,'' Manipal Hospitals Chairman Sudarshan Ballal said.

The technology optimises patient care via reminders to take medications or participate in physiotherapy and triggering warnings if there are significant deviations from normal physiological parameters.

Early data indicates that the patients on the programme have seen improved adherence to medication and exercise schedules with associated improvements in physical activity.

''This programme gives people a better view of their health metrics, which can help empower them to better manage their recovery,'' Fitbit India Country Manager Alok Shankar noted.

Manipal Hospitals currently has pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 15 cities.

