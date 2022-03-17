NATO must stop Ukraine conflict from escalating-Stoltenberg
- Country:
- Germany
NATO is determined to stop the war in Ukraine from escalating further, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday.
"NATO has a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating further. That would be even more dangerous and cause more suffering, deaths and destruction," Stoltenberg told a joint news conference in Berlin with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Stoltenberg added that he welcomed Scholz's efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the war, including direct contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
