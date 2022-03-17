P&O Ferries says services will not run for next few days
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British registered P&O Ferries said it would be unable to operate services for the next few days - having previously suspended all sailings for a few hours pending a company announcement.
"P&O Ferries services are unable to run for the next few days. We are advising travellers of alternative arrangements," the firm said on Twitter.
