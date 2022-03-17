Left Menu

UK grants Ukrainian refugees free access to healthcare

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:39 IST
Britain will allow Ukrainian war refugees immediate access its publicly-funded healthcare system free of charge, the department of health and social care said on Thursday.

"It's our moral duty to ensure any Ukrainian arriving in England, after being forced out of their home country by the Russian invasion is able to access the healthcare they might need, without worrying about the cost," health minister Sajid Javid said in a statement.

