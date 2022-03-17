Google introduces Last Mile Fleet Solution for fleet operators to maximize performance

Google today introduced Last Mile Fleet Solution to help fleet operators create exceptional delivery experiences - from ecommerce order to doorstep delivery. The solution, part of Google Maps Platform, is now in public preview for companies that directly manage or own their delivery fleet.

Last Mile Fleet Solution enables you to visualize your fleet in real-time, including shipment status and route progress, helping you keep fleet performance at its peak. Real-time and predictive traffic is used to provide full-day ETAs, offering early signals into potential issues.

"Last Mile Fleet Solution provides reliable infrastructure that scales with you as your business grows all with predictable pricing per delivery. It builds on one of our existing mobility solutions, On-demand Rides & Deliveries, which is used by leading ride-hailing and on-demand delivery operators around the world," Shalin Mantri, Group Product Manager, Google Maps Platform, wrote in a blog post.

Last Mile Fleet Solution helps drivers stay on track by providing them with the information and guidance they need to perform at their best.

Embedded turn-by-turn navigation guides drivers to efficiently complete each task with the familiar Google Maps interface.

Detailed delivery locations and traffic data can improve ETAs so drivers get to the right place on time.

With a full day view, drivers can plan their stops for the day and adjust their route plan as needed.

Improved routing and in-app navigation helps drivers with their daily work.

In addition, Google Cloud's new Fleet Routing API provides advanced fleet-wide routing capabilities by combining the scale of Google Cloud with dynamic routing data from Google Maps. It will be generally available in the second quarter of this year.

"When Cloud Fleet Routing API is used in tandem with Last Mile Fleet Solution, your fleet operations will have consistent routing data from planning to execution," Google said.

More information about the new solution can be found here.