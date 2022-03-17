Left Menu

U.S. taps GM, Oracle, airline CEOs for Homeland Security advisory panel

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:12 IST
U.S. taps GM, Oracle, airline CEOs for Homeland Security advisory panel

The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Thursday it was naming the chief executives of General Motors, United Airlines American Airlines , Bank of America, Oracle and others to an advisory council.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was adding 33 members in advance of the council's first meeting set for Monday, which is tasked with helping "define the department’s strategic vision, strengthen the department to better meet the increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving threat landscape, and harness technology and innovation to modernize the programs it administers."

Others being named include the chief executives of Polaris and Chobani LLC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022