Russia demands that Google stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-03-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 16:35 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's communications regulator Roskomnadzor on Friday said it had demanded that Alphabet Inc's Google stop spreading what it labeled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform.
Roskomnadzor said adverts on the platform were threatening the life and health of Russian citizens and that their dissemination was evidence of the U.S. tech giant's anti-Russian position.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- YouTube
- Russian
- Alphabet Inc's
- anti-Russian
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. looking at cutting its consumption of Russian oil -White House official
TOP WRAP 1-Russian troops enter strategic Black Sea port city of Kherson, mayor says
Biden administration continues to engage with India to underscore the importance of collective response condemning Russian invasion: US diplomat
Using citizens as human shields commonly used in Russian disinformation: US Department of State spokesperson
Restrictions imposed on Russian cats in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine