Russia tells Google to stop spreading threats against Russians on YouTube

Russia on Friday demanded that Alphabet Inc's Google stop spreading what it labelled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform, a move that could presage an outright block of the service on Russian territory. Google representatives in Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment by email.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Russia on Friday demanded that Alphabet Inc's Google stop spreading what it labelled as threats against Russian citizens on its YouTube video-sharing platform, a move that could presage an outright block of the service on Russian territory.

Google representatives in Russia did not immediately respond to a request for comment by email. Google representatives outside Russia also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The regulator, Roskomnadzor, said adverts on the platform were calling for the communications systems of Russia and Belarus' railway networks to be suspended and that their dissemination was evidence of the U.S. tech giant's anti-Russian position.

"The actions of YouTube's administration are of a terrorist nature and threaten the life and health of Russian citizens," the regulator said. "Roskomnadzor categorically opposes such advertising campaigns and demands that Google stop broadcasting anti-Russia videos as soon as possible."

It was the latest salvo in sharply escalating tensions between Moscow and foreign tech firms over Ukraine. YouTube, which has blocked Russian state-funded media globally, is under heavy pressure from Russia's communications regulator and politicians.

Outraged that Meta Platforms was allowing social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as "Death to the Russian invaders", Moscow has blocked Instagram this week, having already stopped Facebook access for what it said were restrictions on Russian media. In early March, Ukraine's "IT army" of volunteer hackers announced a new set of targets, which included the railway network in Belarus. Belarus, a close ally of Moscow, has served as a staging post for Russian forces entering Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

