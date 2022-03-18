Russia will respond to Bulgaria's 'hostile' expulsion of diplomats

The Russian embassy to Sofia said on Friday Bulgaria's decision to expel 10 Russian diplomats was "yet another aggressive step" to which Moscow would respond accordingly.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, the embassy said it saw the expulsions as a sign of Bulgaria's intention to cut Bulgarian-Russian relations to a minimum.

"This hostile demarche will soon get a relevant appraisal and a reaction, adequate to the new spirit of the bilateral relations," the embassy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)