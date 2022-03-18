Asia Cup Archery: India enter recurve mixed final, assure seven medals
- Country:
- Thailand
Indian archers Parth Salunkhe and Ridhi Phor made amends for their first round exit in the individual section, advancing to the finals of the recurve mixed event at the Asia Cup here on Friday.
India, however, had disappointment in store in the compound mixed event where Rishabh and Sakshi Chaudhary were eliminated in the first round, losing to their Malaysian rivals 151-153.
Overall, India have now advanced into seven finals and two bronze play-off matches in the World Ranking Stage 1 tournament which has a depleted field without Asian archery heavyweights South Korea, China, Japan and Chinese Taipei.
In a small field of eight teams, the top-seeded duo of Salunkhe and Ridhi got a bye into the semi-final where they defeated their Malaysian opponents 6-2 (35-36, 39-33, 39-34, 39-38).
They will face Bangladesh in the gold medal match Saturday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Operation Ganga: Second IAF flight with 220 Indian nationals reaches Hindon airbase
Biden administration continues to engage with India to underscore the importance of collective response condemning Russian invasion: US diplomat
Operation Ganga: Flight carrying around 200 Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine reaches Delhi from Romania
Flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
Another flight from Bucharest carrying Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai