Left Menu

Italy data watchdog takes aim at Russian antivirus software

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:05 IST
Italy data watchdog takes aim at Russian antivirus software
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's data regulator said on Friday it has started a probe into potential privacy risks connected to the use of a Russian antivirus software, amid growing concerns over potential cybersecurity attacks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Italy's government is poised to curb the use of the tool developed by Russia-based Kaspersky Lab in the public sector, fearing Moscow could hijack programmes in order to hack key websites, officials said.

The authority said it asked Kaspersky Lab to provide the number and the nature of its customers in the country, and to also clarify how its tools process personal data, including whether these are made available to foreign government authorities. Kaspersky Lab did not immediately comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022