Italy data watchdog takes aim at Russian antivirus software
Italy's data regulator said on Friday it has started a probe into potential privacy risks connected to the use of a Russian antivirus software, amid growing concerns over potential cybersecurity attacks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Italy's government is poised to curb the use of the tool developed by Russia-based Kaspersky Lab in the public sector, fearing Moscow could hijack programmes in order to hack key websites, officials said.
The authority said it asked Kaspersky Lab to provide the number and the nature of its customers in the country, and to also clarify how its tools process personal data, including whether these are made available to foreign government authorities. Kaspersky Lab did not immediately comment.
