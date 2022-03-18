Left Menu

Bristol-Myers sues AstraZeneca over cancer-treatment patents

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP's cancer treatment Imfinzi violates patents related to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo, Bristol-Myers said in a lawsuit made public on Friday in Delaware federal court. The lawsuit https://tmsnrt.rs/3ieYLvz said that the use of Imfinzi to treat lung and bladder cancer infringes several Opdivo patents.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 22:54 IST
Bristol-Myers sues AstraZeneca over cancer-treatment patents

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP's cancer treatment Imfinzi violates patents related to Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's blockbuster cancer drug Opdivo, Bristol-Myers said in a lawsuit made public on Friday in Delaware federal court.

The lawsuit https://tmsnrt.rs/3ieYLvz said that the use of Imfinzi to treat lung and bladder cancer infringes several Opdivo patents. Representatives for United Kingdom-based AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit. A representative for Bristol-Myers declined to comment.

New York-based Bristol-Myers earned over $7.5 billion from worldwide sales of Opdivo last year, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AstraZeneca's Imfinzi earned the company over $2.4 billion last year, according to a company report. Bristol-Myers' lawsuit asked the Delaware court for an undisclosed amount of monetary damages.

Bristol-Myers' immunotherapy patents relate to a monoclonal antibody used to destroy cancer cells. Its Opdivo drug is used to treat several types of cancer, including lung cancer, bladder cancer, melanoma and Hodgkin lymphoma. A Bristol-Myers subsidiary previously won $1.2 billion from a Gilead Sciences unit whose lymphoma immunotherapy drug, Yescarta, was found to infringe one of its patents. A U.S. appeals court threw out that award last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States
2
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
3
Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', marriage far off

Japanese emperor's daughter says being an adult royal still 'rather tense', ...

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022