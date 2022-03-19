OnePlus 9/9 Pro get new OxygenOS update with March 2022 security patch

OnePlus has released a new OxygenOS 12 update - C.47 - for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the European (EU) region, with North America (NA) region to soon follow.

The latest update brings the March 2022 Android security patch along with a couple of fixes and improvements to both Android flagships. Below is the complete update changelog (Via):

System [Optimized] the stability of communication [Fixed] the issue of the operator's name displayed incorrectly [Fixed] the low probability issue that unable to send MMS [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.03

Camera [Optimized] the fluency of taking pictures



As always, the update is rolling out in stages, which means a limited number of users will receive it initially. A broader rollout will be held in a few days if no critical bugs are found.

If you haven't received the update yet, check for it manually by navigating to the device Settings > System > System Updates. Tap the 'Download and Install' button if the update is available.

OnePlus 9/9 Pro: Specifications

Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. Below are the key specifications of both handsets:

OnePlus 9 Pro: a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; a 48MP quad-camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging support

OnePlus 9: a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display; a 48MP triple camera setup; 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support; in-display fingerprint sensor