Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22579: What's new?

Microsoft on Friday released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22579 to the Dev Channel. This build includes a good set of changes and improvements, updates to the Media Player and Your Phone apps, a new policy to exclude USB removable drives from BitLocker encryption, among others.

The new policy will allow IT admins to exclude USB removable drives from BitLocker encryption, solving the problem of automatic or accidental encryption of storage built into specialized devices like video cameras, voice recorders, conferencing systems, medical devices and many more, Microsoft said.

Below is the complete list of changes and improvements in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22579 (via):

Changes and Improvements

General

As some Insiders noticed, along with our updated Print Queue experience, we have also made an update so that win32 apps which use CPrintDialog to display the print dialog will now show our modern print dialog. In addition, the modern print dialog discovers local network printers automatically. If you choose a new printer, it will be installed without you needing to go into Settings. Please file feedback about your printing experiences under Devices and Drivers > Print in the Feedback Hub.

We are reverting the Open With dialog box redesign that began rolling out with Build 22567 to the previous design. We plan to bring this back in the future after addressing some performance issues identified by Windows Insiders. Thank you for your feedback!

To ensure users are still able to quickly access the console if Windows Terminal has been uninstalled, we are updating the WIN + X menu to point to Windows PowerShell. If you have Windows Terminal installed and would like Windows PowerShell to open in Windows Terminal, we recommend going to Settings > Privacy & Security > For Developers, and setting Windows Terminal as your default terminal app.

Magnifier and the on-screen keyboard now have new Fluent-style icons.

Start menu

You can now name your folders of apps in Start. To name a folder, simply create a folder (which will have the default name of "Folder"), open it, click on "Edit name", and type your folder name. Alternatively, use keyboard focus to open the folder then select the text box and start typing.

Get Started app

We have added pinned site suggestions to the Get Started app so you can conveniently pin websites to your taskbar. To find this new feature, launch the Get Started app and navigate to the "Apps and sites we think you'll love" page. Click on any of the sites suggested on the page to pin it to your taskbar so you can access the sites you care about in one-click. Please file feedback in the Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Get Started.

Windowing

Continuing our effort to update multi-finger touch gestures to include responsive and delightful animations that follow your finger, try using three fingers to swipe left and right and switch between recently used windows.

Task Manager

Based on feedback, the Run New Task button is now available on all pages of Task Manager.

Updated the icon for Run New Task.

Input