India lose to Australia by six wickets in ICC Women's World Cup match

PTI | Auckland | Updated: 19-03-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 14:21 IST
India vs Australia (Photo: Twitter/ICC Cricket WC) Image Credit: ANI
India suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia in a crucial match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup here on Saturday.

India, the 2017 edition finalists, failed to defend a total of 277 with Australia overhauling the target, scoring 280 for 4 in 49.3 overs to continue their unbeaten run in the showpiece event.

Australia's top-order fired in unison as Meg Lanning (97) anchored the chase with a 107-ball 97.

Alyssa Healy (72), Rachael Haynes (43), and Beth Mooney (30 not out) were also among runs.

Earlier, invited to bat, India posted a competitive 277 for 7, riding on the fifties from skipper Mithali Raj (68), Yastika Bhatia (59), and Harmanpreet Kaur (57 not out).

Brief Score: India: 277 for 7 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 68, Yastika Bhatia 59, Harmanpreet Kaur 57 not out; Darcie Brown 3/30). Australia: 280 for 4 in 49.3 overs (Meg Lanning 97; Pooja vastrakar 2/43).

