Left Menu

Canada's CP Rail locks out workers, shuts down railroad, says union

CP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours. Canada's second-biggest railroad operator notified TCRC on Wednesday that it would lock out employees on Sunday, barring a breakthrough in talks on a deal covering pensions, pay and benefits.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-03-2022 10:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 10:13 IST
Canada's CP Rail locks out workers, shuts down railroad, says union
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

The labor union representing Canadian Pacific Railway's (CP) employees said on Saturday the railroad operator halted operations and locked out its 3,000 engineers, conductors and yard workers over a labor dispute.

"We are very disappointed with this turn of events," said Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) spokesperson Dave Fulton. CP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

Canada's second-biggest railroad operator notified TCRC on Wednesday that it would lock out employees on Sunday, barring a breakthrough in talks on a deal covering pensions, pay and benefits. Canadian Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan Jr said CP and Teamsters are still at the table with federal mediators.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and expect the parties to keep working until they reach an agreement," the minister said in a tweet just after midnight on Sunday. CP has said it could not operate the railroad under a lockout or strike, and the stoppage will disrupt the movement of grain, potash and coal at a time of soaring commodity prices.

The lockout is the latest blow to Canada's battered supply chain, which last year weathered floods in British Columbia that washed out track and suspended access to Canada's biggest port.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

 India
2
Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

Will Cryptocurrency Rule the World Economy in Near Future?

 Global
3
NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

NASA's Spitzer spots giant debris cloud from clashing asteroid-sized bodies

 United States
4
Tether vs. Ethereum

Tether vs. Ethereum

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022