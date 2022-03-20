Left Menu

Twitter to allow sharing clips of recorded Spaces on timeline

Social media giant Twitter is testing a new feature for its Spaces audio rooms that allows a host to share a clip of recorded Spaces on their timeline.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 23:35 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Social media giant Twitter is testing a new feature for its Spaces audio rooms that allows a host to share a clip of recorded Spaces on their timeline. According to The Verge, the feature is now available to "certain Hosts on iOS."

Everyone on iOS can see and listen to clips, while those on Android and the web will be able to "real soon," according to Twitter. Clips will live on Twitter for 30 days, company spokesperson Joseph J. Nunez said in a statement to The Verge.

Twitter is limiting clips only to Spaces hosts for now, though the company plans to expand Spaces clipping functionality to "everyone on Twitter in the near future," Nunez told the outlet. 'Spaces' is a new way to have live audio conversations on Twitter, that was introduced in 2020 by the company to its platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

