EU Commission okays $2.2 bln Austrian broadband network scheme

The European Commission on Monday gave the green light to a 2-billion-euro ($2.2 billion) Austrian broadband network scheme, saying that it was necessary to help roll out fast-speed internet in remote and sparsely populated parts of the country. The scheme, which will run until 2026 and consist of direct grants, will finance the deployment of ducts, exchanges, and fibre in rural areas.

"It enables high performing broadband network to households and businesses, in particular in rural areas. At the same time, it ensures that competition is not unduly distorted," Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

