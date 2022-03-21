China to give 1 trillion yuan tax rebates to small firms - CCTV cites cabinet meeting

China will give nearly 1 trillion yuan ($157 billion) in tax rebates to domestic small firms to shore up economic stability, state media CCTV quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Monday.

China will also take targeted measures to boost market confidence and keep capital market development stable and healthy, according to the cabinet meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. ($1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi)

