EU court to rule Sept. 14 on Google's fight against record $4.8 bln EU fine

During a five-day court hearing last year, Google called the European Commission fine staggering and inappropriate.

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 18:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Europe's second-highest court will rule on Sept. 14 on Alphabet unit Google's challenge against a record 4.34 billion euros ($4.8 billion) EU antitrust fine levied for using its Android mobile operating system to squeeze out rivals.

The judgment from the Luxembourg-based General Court comes 10 months after the world's most popular internet search engine lost its fight in the same court against a 2.42-billion-euro penalty in another case. It has filed an appeal. A Court spokesperson confirmed the date.

During a five-day court hearing last year, Google called the European Commission fine staggering and inappropriate. The company has racked up more than 8 billion euros in EU antitrust fines in the last decade. EU antitrust enforcers are now investigating Google over its data use and an online advertising pact with Facebook.

The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission. ($1 = 0.9065 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

