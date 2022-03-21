Left Menu

Samsung launches Galaxy A53 5G with 64MP camera, 5,000 mAh battery in India

Just a few days after its global launch, Samsung's new smartphone, the Galaxy A53 5G, has now launched in India. The device is the company's latest mid-ranger and comes with an attractive design, a 120Hz display, water resistance, and more.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:17 IST
Representative image (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
As per GSM Arena, the pre-order period started from today, while open sales and first deliveries tip-off on March 25.

The baseline 6GB RAM and 128GB storage trim will sell for INR 34,999 while the 8/128GB model will go on sale for INR 35,999. Galaxy A53 comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone gets a 64MP main camera with OIS joined by a 12MP ultrawide module and two 5MP units for macro shots and depth data. There's a 32MP selfie cam tucked in the punch hole cutout upfront.

The phone is packing Samsung's latest Exynos 1280 midrange chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging. Other details to note are IP67 certification for water and dust resistance, Dolby Atmos, Samsung Knox, Game Booster, and an in-display fingerprint scanner, among several other things.

This handset is said to give competition to smartphones such as the OnePlus Nord 2, Xiaomi 11i series and the Vivo V23 Pro. Galaxy A53 5G comes in four colours: Light Blue, Awesome Black, White and Orange. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

