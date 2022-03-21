Left Menu

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon Metaverse Fund to empower XR developers and cos

Devdiscourse News Desk | San Francisco | Updated: 21-03-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 21:03 IST
Qualcomm logo Image Credit: ANI

Qualcomm Inc. today launched the Snapdragon Metaverse Fund to accelerate the metaverse content ecosystem and the next generation of spatial computing.

The USD100 million fund is aimed at helping innovative developers and companies building unique, immersive XR (extended reality) experiences, as well as associated core augmented reality (AR) and related artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Through the Snapdragon Metaverse Fund, we look forward to empowering developers and companies of all sizes as they push boundaries of what's possible as we enter into this new generation of spatial computing.

Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

The fund is aligned with Qualcomm's industry-defining efforts to strengthen the XR ecosystem including a portfolio of Snapdragon XR Platforms, Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform, and XR Labs Europe.

Applications for Qualcomm's Snapdragon Metaverse Fund will officially open in June 2022. Qualcomm said that recipients may get the opportunity to gain early access to cutting-edge XR platform technology, hardware kits, a global network of investors, and co-marketing and promotion opportunities.

According to the press release, the fund is anticipated to deploy capital via a combination of venture investments in leading XR companies by Qualcomm Ventures and a grant program by Qualcomm Technologies for developer ecosystem funding in XR experiences.

More information can be found here.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

