Leverage Edu raises USD 22 million from several investors

City-based edtech platform Leverage Edu has raised USD 22 million in series B funding round from several investors, including Kaizenvest Private Equity, DSP Mutual Fund Group, Artha Ventures, etc.

Blume Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners, Tomorrow Capital, Chona Group (behind Havmor), FMCG player Vicco, Mankind Pharma, Trifecta Ventures and Bennett Coleman etc also participated in the funding round.

Angel investors, including Morgan Stanley MD Hemant Gupta, CRED founder Kunal Shah, BookMyShow founder Ashish Hemrajani participated in the funding round.

Started in April 2017 by Akshay Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu's core business helps universities in the developed world bring onboard students from the emerging world.

Leverage Edu founder and CEO Akshay Chaturvedi said that the company plans to use the fund to enter new markets and scale up its student finance business.

