OneWeb to resume satellite launches through pact with SpaceX

OneWeb, the low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement with SpaceX which will enable it to resume satellite launches.

The first launch with SpaceX is anticipated in 2022 and will add to OneWeb’s total in-orbit constellation that currently stands at 428 satellites, or 66 per cent of the fleet, the company said in a statement.

The terms of the agreement with SpaceX are confidential, it informed.

OneWeb’s network will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity. Demand for OneWeb’s broadband connectivity services has continued to grow across telecommunications providers, aviation and maritime markets, and governments across the world, the company noted.

Commenting on the development, OneWeb CEO Neil Masterson said: “We thank SpaceX for their support, which reflects our shared vision for the boundless potential of space.'' With the launch plans in place, OneWeb is on track to finish building out its full fleet of satellites and deliver robust, fast, secure connectivity across the globe, Masterson added.

