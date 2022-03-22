Left Menu

Ukraine president says any compromises with Russia will require a referendum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said any compromises agreed with Russia to end the war would need to be voted on by Ukrainians in a referendum.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 22-03-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 00:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said any compromises agreed with Russia to end the war would need to be voted on by Ukrainians in a referendum. "The people will have to speak up and respond to this or that form of compromise. And what they (the compromises) will be is the subject of our talks and understanding between Ukraine and Russia," he said in an interview published by Ukrainian public broadcasting company Suspilne.

Issues that could be raised in any referendum could concern territories occupied by Russian forces, including Crimea, or security guarantees offered to Ukraine by countries in lieu of NATO membership, he said.

